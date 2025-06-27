One First
162. What Does the Birthright Citizenship Ruling Portend?
Friday's ruling in Trump v. CASA will fundamentally alter the relationship between federal courts and other government institutions. How much depends…
22 hrs ago
Steve Vladeck
Bonus 161: Why the Court Needs to Explain Itself
The continuing fallout from Monday afternoon’s ruling in the third-country removals case is an object lesson for why the justices should be providing…
Jun 26
Steve Vladeck
161. The Court's Disastrous Ruling in the Third-Country Removal Case
The majority did not just greenlight an especially odious immigration policy without any explanation; it did so in a case in which the government defied…
Jun 23
Steve Vladeck
160. The Vices of Selectively Opening Courthouse Doors
There's a direct connection between the justices' willingness to open courthouse doors to certain litigants and a merits docket with so many culture-war…
Jun 23
Steve Vladeck
159. The Posse Comitatus Act Meets the President's "Protective Power"
How to reconcile Article II and the Posse Comitatus Act with respect to President Trump's federalization of California National Guard troops and…
Jun 20
Steve Vladeck
Ryan Goodman
Bonus 158: The Supreme Court and the Long-Term Drift of the War Powers
The common narrative is that Congress has ceded its constitutional control over war powers to the President. But the Supreme Court also bears some…
Jun 19
Steve Vladeck
158. The Court's Unanimity is Greatly Exaggerated
It's time for the annual influx of superficial (or otherwise overstated) claims about the justices' lack of division. There are at least four different…
Jun 16
Steve Vladeck
Bonus 157: Why the Supreme Court Keeps Granting Stays to President Trump
The justices have granted at least some of the relief the Justice Department has sought in each of its last 10 applications. There are some obvious…
Jun 12
Steve Vladeck
157. A Busy (and Glitchy) Week
The Supreme Court capped off a busy week with two major late-Friday-afternoon rulings on emergency applications—and a harmless but nevertheless alarming…
Jun 9
Steve Vladeck
First One: June 8, 2025
A weekly sneak-peek audio companion to the "One First" newsletter
Jun 8
156. Federalizing the California National Guard
President Trump's Saturday night "memorandum" federalizing 2000 California National Guard troops is a tentative step toward abusing authorities for…
Jun 8
Steve Vladeck
Bonus 155: The Six-Hour Settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Texas Attorney General's Office turned the legal system on its head on Wednesday—and all because the Texas…
Jun 5
Steve Vladeck
