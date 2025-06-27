One First

One First

Home
Archive
About
162. What Does the Birthright Citizenship Ruling Portend?
Friday's ruling in Trump v. CASA will fundamentally alter the relationship between federal courts and other government institutions. How much depends…
  
Steve Vladeck
80
Bonus 161: Why the Court Needs to Explain Itself
The continuing fallout from Monday afternoon’s ruling in the third-country removals case is an object lesson for why the justices should be providing…
  
Steve Vladeck
17
161. The Court's Disastrous Ruling in the Third-Country Removal Case
The majority did not just greenlight an especially odious immigration policy without any explanation; it did so in a case in which the government defied…
  
Steve Vladeck
103
160. The Vices of Selectively Opening Courthouse Doors
There's a direct connection between the justices' willingness to open courthouse doors to certain litigants and a merits docket with so many culture-war…
  
Steve Vladeck
8
159. The Posse Comitatus Act Meets the President's "Protective Power"
How to reconcile Article II and the Posse Comitatus Act with respect to President Trump's federalization of California National Guard troops and…
  
Steve Vladeck
 and 
Ryan Goodman
11
Bonus 158: The Supreme Court and the Long-Term Drift of the War Powers
The common narrative is that Congress has ceded its constitutional control over war powers to the President. But the Supreme Court also bears some…
  
Steve Vladeck
13
158. The Court's Unanimity is Greatly Exaggerated
It's time for the annual influx of superficial (or otherwise overstated) claims about the justices' lack of division. There are at least four different…
  
Steve Vladeck
8
Bonus 157: Why the Supreme Court Keeps Granting Stays to President Trump
The justices have granted at least some of the relief the Justice Department has sought in each of its last 10 applications. There are some obvious…
  
Steve Vladeck
19
157. A Busy (and Glitchy) Week
The Supreme Court capped off a busy week with two major late-Friday-afternoon rulings on emergency applications—and a harmless but nevertheless alarming…
  
Steve Vladeck
23
First One: June 8, 2025
A weekly sneak-peek audio companion to the "One First" newsletter
6
19:36
156. Federalizing the California National Guard
President Trump's Saturday night "memorandum" federalizing 2000 California National Guard troops is a tentative step toward abusing authorities for…
  
Steve Vladeck
136
Bonus 155: The Six-Hour Settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Texas Attorney General's Office turned the legal system on its head on Wednesday—and all because the Texas…
  
Steve Vladeck
17
© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture