Nancy (South NJ coast)
19h

One of the most pernicious effects of the Court's rulings in this case (and others) is the role of its super-granular legalisms and lack of explanation in making the case opaque to the public. Writ large, the trump regime is using armed, masked agents with no official identification or warrants to (1) grab people off the streets and in their workplaces and (2) detain them indefinitely, regardless of citizenship status. It is arbitrarily renditioning detainees to third countries without due process, in defiance of court orders, and regardless of the potential danger to the renditioned individuals up to and including death.

Thank goodness Justices Sotomayor and Jackson persevere in exposing the Republican majority as the partisan hacks they are. Thank goodness the district courts continue to fight for the Constitution in the face of the Supreme Court's opposition.

It is past time for what remains of the independent legal community to call out plainly what the trump regime is doing: standing up a police state, with the aid and consent of a corrupt Supreme Court.

Dan Kowalski
19h

Note: Judge Moss issues administrative stay stopping South Sudan deportations - https://www.lawdork.com/p/breaking-judge-issues-administrative

