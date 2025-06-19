One First

Leonard Grossman
Jun 19

This essay is as frustrating as it timely. Many of us would like a different result. Sadly Professor Vladeck's well thought out conclusions are no surprise. The gift he has given us is the ability to understand where we are and how we got there and enable us not to react in knee jerk fashion to the forthcoming clamor on social media.

Jun 19

"Neither of those scenarios is likely to be effective in stopping short-term unilateral uses of force by President Trump."

So we have a political problem, polarization, which means that Congress won't as a matter of course stop unconstitutional executive action. Congress could, and it won't, and therefore POTUS effectively has a lot of extra-constitutional power.

And that's true. But, I don't see how we can possibly take that into account in deciding to have 9 unelected judges who know nothing about military strategy or warmaking to come in and stop it. Because those 9 people are just as unelected, just as uninformed and incompetent about warmaking, and just as ill suited to dictate war policy whether or not Congress is dysfunctional.

That's WHY Marshall and the other 7 justices stopped Douglas. Douglas' action was crazy. What if some American troops had been killed because we were unable to bomb the supplies being brought in from Cambodia? If something like that happens even once, it's literally the end of judicial review in America. The public would not stand for it. Whatever ridiculous jurisdiction stripping bill necessary would become immensely popular, it would be named the Save The Lives Of American Servicemen From Clueless Judges Act, and it would pass and get signed, and we'd have to live with the consequences.

And I say that as someone who thinks the bombing of Cambodia was just as outrageous as Douglas thought it was. Still, the only people who have the legitimacy to supervise and prevent military actions are elected officials. If the elected officials don't do it, there's nothing the courts can or should do.

I should add one more thing-- if having courts enjoin the military is such a good idea, why do other countries not do this? I am not aware of any major military power that allows its courts to enter enforceable injunctions to prevent military attacks. Indeed, I suspect the prevailing reaction would be that this would be nuts.

At bottom, yeah, it sucks that the Constitution's distribution of war power to Congress is being ignored. It sucks that Presidents act like Kings when it comes to the Commander in Chief power. It sucks that all this power is concentrated in the hands of one person. But 9 unelected judges just have no legitimacy to put a stop to any of this. They have to stay out. They were right to stay out in Vietnam, and they are right to continue staying out. Better to preserve the Court's legitimacy to do judicial review in all the domestic matters where it is needed.

