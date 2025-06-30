One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
18h

> betting its future legitimacy on continuing public support for being subject to its whims

I wonder how much the Court's legitimacy and public support matters. It certainly does not seem to matter at the moment, given its support for the current administration. It might matter if an administration openly violated an order, but even then unless it was important enough to lead to impeachment and removal (unlikely given the Senate supermajority required) or the President not being re-elected (irrelevant for a second term), what would be the consequences?

The current Court shows no signs of caring.

Here's a survey that only 20% of the public believe the Court is neutral https://www.reuters.com/world/us/americans-dont-see-supreme-court-politically-neutral-reutersipsos-poll-finds-2025-06-15/

How much of the public knows anything about the Court beyond some major rulings, let alone understands anything about its analysis?

BTW, what's it like teaching constitutional law at a time the main principle appears to be the whims of the justices?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Bradley's avatar
Bob Bradley
17h

I wonder what the constitutional and legal world would look like if only Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson comprised the whole Supreme Court.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture