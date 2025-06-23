One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
5dEdited

Retired 42-year lawyer here. Perhaps Prof. Vladeck can offer an explanation (to the extent there is one) WHY the Supreme Court is deciding these stay questions the way it is. For at least the last decade, maybe longer, I have fought the battle of the dinner table with my spouse over whether the Court is largely, maybe even purely, a political animal. I have maintained steadfastly that it isn't, that our legal system has at least a modicum of integrity. But I'm getting to the point where, barring some other explanation, I'll have to concede defeat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
Deborah Kadin's avatar
Deborah Kadin
5d

Due process is gone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
101 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture