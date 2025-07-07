One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EGP's avatar
EGP
12h

So with the understanding that Bondi is clearly not smart enough to understand the intricacies of these legal maneuvers, who exactly is advising her on all this that she is declaring to others as legal? Under whose tutelage is she proceeding with every aspect of Project 2025 to decimate actual justice through the DOJ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bowman Cutter's avatar
Bowman Cutter
9h

I’m a broken record on this point. At some time, there has to be a realization that the Court is corrupt, that its intentional directions are malign. These are no longer judges. They are enabling agents of the new authoritarianism regime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture