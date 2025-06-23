One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
5dEdited

Thank you for giving more detailed coverage of the court's cases last week, in lieu of the "Long Read". I enjoy reading about the cases.

Three notes about Stanley v City of Sanford

1. You misspelled Sanford (no T)

2. I was also thinking about the Thomas concurrence and Dobbs. I think he might argue that in Dobbs, the added merits question was at least relevant to the initial question. After all, overturning Roe was one way to resolve the question the court granted cert on! Whereas the question Stanley added was truly orthogonal to the question granted - resolving one didn't resolve the other.

(Also - interested to see if Alabama try the same trick in Hamm v Smith.)

3. You said there would be five votes for Part III's conclusion, which is correct, but of course Jackson didn't actually join Part III so it isn't the law (yet). I found Jackson's opinions on Friday very interesting. Her disinterest in counting to 5 + frequent solo dissents reminds me of a certain *other* justice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leonard Grossman's avatar
Leonard Grossman
5d

"Exhale" indeed. That was like speed dating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture