One First

One First

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
1d

Thank you, Steve, for including that video of the Bronx in the house so to speak. Bush v. Gore was such agony for the majority who voted Democratic and won the popular vote. It’s been increasingly awful since then.

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Kevin Parcell's avatar
Kevin Parcell
1dEdited

How can the weakest Congress in American history meaningfully question an utterly corrupt SCOTUS?

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