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Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
10h

I did not know that Congress set the date for the start of a new term of the court. Why October?

And is the justices' 3 month vacation also set by Congress? Now that there is a/c in DC, & that they don't physically "ride circuit" anymore, it seems that they should work year-round like the Circuit Courts of Appeal. And if anyone says that's too much of a burden on the justices given the advanced age of many, they can always retire. And if a longer term means less time for the freebie trips, so much the better. Oh, & if they work 12 months, they can hear more cases.

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Jay's avatar
Jay
9h

I am a former judge. I do not disagree with your persuasive arguments that once we had a relatively effective system of "checks and balances" and that we desperately need that back to stem the current tide waters. I would like to ask if you will write a piece about how, if we can, get back there without falling again into the polarized, massively partisan congressional acceptance of radical judicial decisions.

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