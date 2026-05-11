One First

One First

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
2h

Hmm—why bother with elections at all when “proper” judges can decide right now? White man here, white man there … white man everywhere!

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Tom Weeks's avatar
Tom Weeks
1h

For me, any doubt about the politicized nature of the Court ended with Bush v Gore.

Tom Weeks

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