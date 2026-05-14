In an ideal world, I’d have the bandwidth to offer every part of this newsletter’s content for free. The reality is that paid subscribers help to make all of this possible—the Monday issues, the bonus explainers when the Court (or the President) does something that can’t wait, and so on. As I’ve always promised, all of that content will remain free for so long as this newsletter exists. But in an effort to thank paid subscribers for their continuing support, we’ll be launching two new features starting today that weren’t on offer before:

First, on each day that the Supreme Court hands down rulings in argued cases (starting today), I’ll be recording a brief video summary of the decision(s) that will be sent to paid subscribers. Being me, those summaries will likely come with some commentary, too. The timing will vary a bit, but my goal will be to have those videos to you no later than mid-afternoon on each of the remaining decision days—whether the decisions are “big” or not.

Second, and related, I’ve also opened up the “chat” feature on the Substack app for paid subscribers—where I’ll aim to share thoughts about any breaking Supreme Court news, including decisions in argued cases. As circumstances permit, I’ll do my best to answer your questions, as well (and I hope you’ll chat not just with me, but with each other).

But regardless of whether you’re already a paid subscriber, are now considering becoming one, or are just here to hate-read these posts (whether because you’re a justice or not), I can’t express enough how grateful I am for—and to—all of you. As Karen and I have said before, “One First” has succeeded beyond our wildest expectations when we launched it in November 2022. And all of you are a big part of why—even the Yankees fans and Williams College alumni among you.

So for paid subscribers, please watch your inboxes or push notifications for those two new developments. For those who are not yet paid subscribers, I hope you’ll consider becoming one:

And for everyone, we’ll be back Monday (if not sooner) with our next regular issue of the newsletter. Until then, thanks for your continued support of “One First,” and stay safe out there!