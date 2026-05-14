One First

One First

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Candy's avatar
Candy
12h

Thanks for all you do. The Supreme Court has become much more interesting to me through your explanations. You are appreciated!

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Amy Robertson's avatar
Amy Robertson
12h

You permit Yankees fans to subscribe? Hmmm. (Thanks for all the amazing commentary and analysis.)

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