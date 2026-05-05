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James P Petrila's avatar
James P Petrila
12h

This is just plain sad to read. In 1883 the spiritual forefathers of the Roberts majority struck down the Civil Rights Act of 1875, leading Frederick Douglass to lament "O for a Supreme Court of the United States which shall be as true to the claims of humanity, as the Supreme Court formerly was to the demand of slavery." Alito's petty partisanship is an embarrassment about which he seems not to be the slightest bit embarrassed.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
12h

Odd that the SCOTUS conservatives are so touchy! So quick to bristle over criticisms that they are too partisan, too opaque, too inconsistent … and consistently so.

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