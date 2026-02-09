One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shadowy's avatar
Shadowy
5h

I thought Montgomery v. Louisiana was 6-to-3 rather than 5-to-4? Kennedy wrote the opinion, joined by Roberts, Ginsburg, Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan. Scalia, Thomas, and Alito dissented.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Vladeck
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
6h

If Congress can be backed into voting for release of the Epstein files, it can be pushed into setting limits on ICE.

When public opinion is STRONG, Trump knows he has to back down. It's time to call Congress (202 224 3121) and the White House (202 456 1414) about ICE reform. The next 10 days are critical. Read about the 10 Democratic proposals to curb ICE.

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/the-most-important-thing-you-can

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture