One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Sheahen's avatar
Christopher Sheahen
Jan 11, 2024

Good summary of the stay/injunction issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Bartz's avatar
Mary Bartz
Jan 19, 2024

I've read this twice and enjoyed it both times as I try to understand how a case moves between the various trial levels, but it would very helpful if you could define the term "pretermit" as it is used in legal issues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture