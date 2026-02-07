One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Bielaski's avatar
Dan Bielaski
20h

This "crisis" about immigration manufactured by the Trump administration is wrecking our country in so many ways.

Reply
Share
Michael Baker's avatar
Michael Baker
20h

The coming Supreme Court case will determine whether Congress’s bond hearing framework survives or gets swallowed by an interpretation that converts nearly every undocumented immigrant into a permanently detainable “applicant for admission.”

The Statutory Interpretation dilemma : The government’s textualist reading faces three fatal problems. First, it nullifies § 236(a)—Congress’s general provision authorizing bond hearings for warrant-based arrests—by making it applicable to almost no one. Second, it produces absurd results: someone who entered 30 years ago, raised U.S. citizen children, and was arrested in Chicago is treated identically to someone apprehended at the border yesterday. Third, it collapses the border-interior distinction—treating interior enforcement as if it were border processing, despite Congress creating separate statutory frameworks for each.

The 1997 INS Got It Right: Facing the same statutory text, the INS made the sensible choice: § 235(b) applies to arriving aliens at or near the border; § 236(a) applies to interior arrests on warrants, regardless of original entry. This interpretation gave effect to both provisions, avoided absurdity, and preserved the statutory structure. It held for 28 years until the Trump administration abandoned it.

Constitutional Avoidance Demands Reversal: Zadvydas established that indefinite detention without individualized review raises “serious constitutional concerns,” requiring courts to read implicit limits even into mandatory language. The government’s interpretation authorizes exactly what Zadvydas forbade—indefinite imprisonment without any assessment of flight risk or dangerousness.

The Overwhelming Consensus: Over 3,000 district court rulings—from judges “across the ideological spectrum, including plenty of dyed-in-the-wool conservative stalwarts”—have rejected this interpretation. That’s not activism; it’s recognition that the government’s reading produces statutory incoherence, nullifies § 236(a), creates absurd results, and raises constitutional problems Congress didn’t intend.

Given Zadvydas, the § 236(a) nullification problem, the absurdity of treating decades-old entry as permanent “arriving” status, the INS’s 28-year interpretation, and 3,000+ judicial rejections, the Supreme Court should reverse. The votes will be close—likely 5-4 with Barrett as the swing—but the legal principles are clear: textualism means reading statutes as a whole, not nullifying provisions; statutory interpretation means avoiding absurd results; and constitutional avoidance means preserving judicial review, not blessing indefinite detention without hearings.

The question isn’t whether immigration enforcement matters—it’s whether Congress eliminated bond hearings for millions based solely on decades-old entry, regardless of ties, criminal history, or individualized assessment. The INS said no in 1997. Three thousand district judges said no since 2025. The Supreme Court should say no in 2026.

Reply
Share
3 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture