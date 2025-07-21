One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Harmon's avatar
Michael Harmon
6h

How many times does it appear that the vagaries, petulance, and prejudices of the Justices have been in play in life or death decisions, rather than a clear headed, honest, and courageous consideration of the rule of law? Seems, at times, it is not a “Supreme” Court; it is, instead, the “Court of Human Folly, Fallacy, and Failure.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
2h

I am protesting and creating signage. I am getting burnt out on polls. I get a lift from them occasionally, but think them meaningless in the end result. We need meat behind our platform. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/lot-of-polls-no-platform?r=3m1bs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture