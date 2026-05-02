One First

One First

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Lauren, Esq.'s avatar
Lauren, Esq.
14h

Your analysis surfaces something most coverage misses: Louisiana is the plaintiff claiming harm, and FDA has declined to defend its own rule on the merits. That leaves the manufacturers of mifepristone — Danco and GenBioPro — as the de facto defenders of reproductive access. But they’re defending their distribution model and their revenue, not women’s rights. Those interests converge here, and as a woman, I’m glad they do. What’s troubling is how contingent that convergence is — and how much reproductive access now depends on the commercial incentives of pharmaceutical companies rather than on any government actor willing to say that access itself is worth defending.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
14h

I’m an old man. I remember when judges (and justices) ruled for people … not procedure.

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