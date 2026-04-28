One First

One First

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Bonnie Lane's avatar
Bonnie Lane
3h

Despicable abuse of power. Thank you for explaining this.

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James P Petrila's avatar
James P Petrila
3h

The Texas case demonstrates the partisan nature of these decisions. As the District Court demonstrated, Texas followed the instructions of the DoJ Civil Rights Division and consciously created several majority Hispanic districts. Roberts & Co seem not to be bothered by the record. Is it too simple to say Republicans always win? Supreme Court or Judicial Politburo?

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