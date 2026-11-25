As I mentioned on Monday, there won’t be a bonus issue tomorrow because it’s Thanksgiving. But I wanted to pick up the proverbial pen today (I type a lot faster than I handwrite) in light of Bob Bauer’s Monday post over at Executive Functions and today’s conversation between Will Baude and Jack Goldsmith—both of which are ostensibly replies to my post from last Thursday, which was itself a response to Will’s New York Times op-ed (“The Supreme Court Deserves Celebration, Not Condemnation”) last Wednesday.

I’m not usually one to write responses to responses (to say nothing of responses to responses to responses). Too often, we reach the point where everything has been said long before everyone has said it. But I wanted to make an exception because this particular conversation has now gone several rounds over what Bob and Will portray as my views of Supreme Court reform, based largely on my paragraph-by-paragraph response to Will (and, in Bob’s case, a video conversation with Jack), and not on any of the … many … pieces I’ve written making the affirmative arguments for (1) why the Supreme Court should be reformed; and (2) how to do it. When the actual argument does come up, as it did this morning, it gets acknowledged in passing and then set aside.

None of the portrayals of my views, for instance, mention my Boston University Law Review article from last year, “Fixing the Supreme Court Through Its Docket,” or the myriad posts in this newsletter, going back more than three years, explaining why I think the real problem with the Court is the extent to which it has become effectively unaccountable—and offering specific ideas about how to fix it, including an Article III inspector general, a bigger (and more mandatory) docket, more oversight through the Court’s budget, and so on. And then there’s The Court We Need, which comes out in May, and which is about as comprehensive a statement of my views on this subject as I’m capable of producing. Obviously, the book isn’t out yet. But the posts on which it is built are.

Alas, this isn’t new. Almost every conversation about Court reform, Will’s case against it and Bob’s case for a modest version of it included, skips the step that ought to come first, which is figuring out what the problem is. Will says the Court’s most serious institutional problem is its “image,” and this morning he defended modest reforms largely as a placebo that “won’t change the court’s behavior that much” but might convince people it had. Bob prefers term limits and a stock-trading ban chiefly because they “could not be fairly tied to their advocates’ preferences for particular case outcomes,” not because they respond to any particular account of what has gone wrong.

Even Jack, who pressed Will harder than anyone else in this exchange (he pushed back on Will’s suggestion that Trump v. Slaughter (the unitary executive ruling) wasn’t that big a deal, and doubted that the Court could explain its way out of its image problem), described the push for reform as “basically” being “driven by outcomes.” If you think the Court’s problem is its image, or its outcomes, those answers make sense. I just don’t think that’s the problem. As I put it in the book, what so many reform proposals lack is “any careful attention to what is actually wrong with the Court we have.” Without that, every argument about remedies tends to turn into an argument about whose side you’re on. No wonder, then, that the Court reform debate to this point has sorted everyone into their usual camps.

I wanted to write this post, then, not just to be as clear as possible about what my affirmative arguments are, but also because, without any discussion (let alone agreement) about what’s actually wrong with the Court, we’re all just going to keep spinning in circles about the merits/demerits of particular proposals to fix a problem too many people refuse to name (or name wrongly).

The Affirmative Case: The Unaccountable Court

The Supreme Court’s power has never been self-executing. It comes from a very diffuse form of politics—a “reservoir, a storehouse of trust,” as Justice Kennedy put it in March 2001 while defending Bush v. Gore, that the justices build (or rebuild) by acting, in broad strokes, in ways that earn widespread public support. After all, the Court’s mandates still issue, as they have since 1790, “in the name of the President of the United States.” And so President Nixon turned over the Watergate tapes, and President Eisenhower sent the army into Little Rock, not because the Court was going to coerce them if they didn’t, but because of the political ramifications they would’ve faced from defiance.

That “reservoir” didn’t come from the Court always being “right” (it often wasn’t), but from it being answerable to the other institutions of government. Throughout its first century, Congress controlled virtually every aspect of the Court’s operations—when it sat; where it sat; how many justices it had; which cases it could (and couldn’t) hear; its budget; and even the justices’ pensions (an illustrative but unexceptional 1882 statute offered Justice Ward Hunt a pension if, but only if, he resigned within thirty days; he took the deal).

Then, gradually, Congress stopped pulling those levers. It hasn’t touched the Court’s size since 1869 or used the justices’ salaries as a lever since 1964. And in 1988, in a three-page bill passed on voice votes in both chambers of Congress, it gave the justices virtually complete control over their docket. No wonder, then, that the Court turned ever inward, with only its “middle” to moderate the more extreme impulses of the justices to either ideological flank. That middle was well-tended for generations—until, with Justice Kennedy’s retirement in 2018, it wasn’t. The order of operations matters here: Congress walked away decades before the middle disappeared, and the Court that had a 7-2 supermajority of Republican appointees as recently as 2009 didn’t behave the way this one does. It took both developments together.

That is why, when we try to pin down when the Court’s behavior started so regularly to provoke controversy, we can see a real inflection point between Justice Kennedy’s retirement in 2018 and Justice Barrett’s confirmation in 2020: Here, for the first time in generations, was a Court that could do whatever it wanted, whenever it wanted, without any external or internal checks to worry about.

Yes, much of that behavior was reflected in conservative-coded substantive outcomes, on everything from abortion to guns to religion to the unitary executive theory. But what made all of that possible was the reality that the Court faced no specter of interbranch consequences for any of those rulings; all that happened was that more Americans became disenchanted with the institution. Justice Alito perhaps unintentionally crystallized this attitude in a July 2023 Wall Street Journal “interview,” in which he asserted that “No provision in the Constitution gives [Congress] the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.” That claim is refuted by both the plain text of Article III and all of this history. But it’s still an unsurprising attitude for a justice who’s never had to look over his shoulder with respect to his behavior on or off the bench.

And that’s the problem. It isn’t the 6-3 Republican majority; the Court had a 7-2 supermajority of Republican appointees as recently as 2009. Nor is it the substance of particular rulings, even if some of those rulings are where the problem is easiest to see. As I put it in the book, the central problem with the Court we have “is not its current composition or the substance of its rulings, but rather the extent to which it has become almost completely unaccountable as an institution.” And it’s a problem for everyone, not just progressives, because a Court that has drawn down on its “reservoir,” to go back to the Kennedy framing, will have far less capital to spend to ensure that future presidents have to act as Eisenhower and Nixon did.

How an Accountability Focus Should Reshape the Reform Debate

If the central problem with the current Court is, as I put it last Thursday, its “hubris”—its belief that it isn’t, and ought not to be, accountable to anyone else— that also explains why I’m skeptical of the reforms that get most of the attention—most of which come without any diagnosis at all (other than that specific rulings or specific justices are bad/corrupt).

For instance, “disempowering” reforms like jurisdiction-stripping or supermajority voting rules suffer from a dilemma: Either they wouldn’t work, or they would. A Congress that can shield gun regulations from Second Amendment challenges can shield censorship laws from First Amendment ones. Likewise, expanding the Court would be seen, fairly or not, as partisan power used for partisan ends, and it would invite retaliation until we have sixty-seven justices who have no credibility with anyone. As for term limits, which Bob prefers, absent a constitutional amendment they could apply only to future justices, so the best-case scenario is that they start producing effects sometime around 2050 (assuming a Senate that will behave a lot more responsibly than it has lately). Even then, nothing about term limits would make the justices who serve those terms any more accountable than the current justices.

What would? I’ve made this point before (over and over again), but the central problem is that the interbranch dialogue has all but dried up. So rekindling it can come from any number of different measures. That said, I’ve gravitated toward three proposals in particular. The first is an Article III inspector general, appointed by the Court itself, to receive the justices’ disclosures, monitor their compliance with the ethics rules, and report publicly. (The idea comes from a bill Republicans Chuck Grassley and Jim Sensenbrenner used to introduce in every Congress.) The idea is that meaningful public scrutiny from inside the Court (rather than from, say, ProPublica) will go a long way toward incentivizing the justices to behave better—and create a record that’s much harder to dismiss if and when they don’t.

The second proposal is for Congress to reclaim some control over the Court’s docket, including through mandatory review of questions certified by a majority of a circuit’s active judges; at least one round of Supreme Court review in every capital case; and routing suits seeking nationwide relief against federal policies to three-judge district courts with their existing mandatory appeals to the justices.

The third proposal is to use the Court’s annual appropriation to restore the expectation that justices will appear before Congress and answer meaningful questions about the Court’s work—something Justices Kagan and Barrett did this summer, the first time since 2019 any justice had appeared to testify, and the first Senate appearance since 2011. Those hearings should be a model: members of both parties pressed the justices on everything from the enforceability of the Code of Conduct to the emergency docket. The justices were candid, and even self-critical. And the sky did not fall.

There are, of course, limits, and I’ve been clear-eyed about those, too. I don’t think Congress can tell the justices how to resolve specific cases (or use its control over the budget to refuse to give the Court its funding until and unless it overrules Dobbs). But if one starts from the premise that the Supreme Court as an institution is supposed to be engaged in an ongoing dialogue with the other branches in which each branch checks the other, there ’s a great deal Congress could do to restart that dialogue without coming anywhere close to the constitutional line.

My Sur-Reply to Bauer, Baude, and Goldsmith

Against that backdrop, Bob finds it “curious” that I would “repose significant responsibility for Court reform in . . . Congress,” given that approval of Congress “barely breaks into double digits.” A conservative friend once made the same point to me, noting that the Court is still more popular than Congress. But as I told him, that’s a non sequitur. Congress doesn’t have to be popular to exercise its constitutional functions; the Supreme Court does. The mechanism I’m describing also doesn’t depend on the public suddenly trusting Congress; it depends on the justices believing that Congress might act. No enforcement mechanism forced Justice Fortas to resign in 1969. The shadow of Congress was enough. And it’s hard to imagine Chief Justice Roberts writing Shelby County the way he did if he’d had any reason to think that Congress actually would update the coverage formula overnight.

More fundamentally, every Court reform runs through Congress, including the two that Bob endorses in his post. Statutory term limits require a statute. So does a stock-trading ban. So does expansion. If the “separation of parties, not powers” disqualifies Congress from pursuing my reforms, it disqualifies Congress from pursuing Bob’s, too. At that point, the objection is to Court reform, period. And the reforms I’ve proposed come with something of a bipartisan pedigree: The inspector general idea comes from Republican bills, and it was members of both parties who pressed Justices Kagan and Barrett this summer.

Bob also argues that process reforms don’t bolster public confidence, that “If the public is happy with the Court’s performance, it will not be overly troubled by justices’ ethics,” and that arguments about appearances have played a “mischievous role” in reform debates. Maybe process reforms won’t move next month’s Gallup numbers. But that was never the case for an inspector general, which is about clarifying the rules, giving the justices reasons to follow them, and creating a neutral paper trail for Congress.

More to the point, we already have evidence that the Court is responsive to process-based critiques—from the Code of Conduct the Court adopted in November 2023 (which, weak as it is, was a remarkable symbolic concession on the justices’ part); to the fact that, after a year of sustained criticism, the Court is now writing more opinions respecting grants of emergency relief. Whatever those episodes did to the polls, they changed how the justices behaved. And that was before Congress did anything at all. That’s the point of institutional reforms: they’re slow-burning reforms designed to rebuild eroded trust. Even if they succeed, that success can’t be measured overnight.

As for appearances, Congress wrote an appearance standard into the federal recusal statute more than fifty years ago, and the case for a stock-trading ban rests in no small part on appearances, too. When an institution’s power depends on public acceptance, appearances are, frankly, a big part of the point.

That leaves the charge that runs through Bob’s piece, and that Will endorsed this morning: that my critique is really about outcomes. Will’s version is that my dissatisfaction is “entangled” with my view that cases like Trump v. Slaughter and Citizens United were wrongly decided. Some of it is. I’ve never said outcomes are entirely irrelevant. Often, they’re where the Court’s behavior shows up. When the Court reaches out to decide a question no one asked it to decide, or wipes away a lower court’s factual findings without explanation, it’s usually in service of a result, and the result is usually what people notice.

But my argument doesn’t depend on the results. The behavior is the problem whether or not better behavior would change a single outcome. A Court that explained its emergency orders (and better applied the standards it claims to be applying), took the cases lower courts actually need it to resolve, and answered for the justices’ conduct off the bench could reach every one of the conclusions this Court has reached, and it would still be a healthier institution. Take the Lisa Cook case. I certainly like the result. But carving the Federal Reserve out of the unitary executive theory without a persuasive explanation (Jack, this morning, called it “an unexplained carve-out”; Justice Kagan called it a “bespoke” exception) is exactly the kind of move that undermines the Court’s credibility, no matter whose side it helps. Everyone in this exchange has views about results (Bob acknowledges his own “quarrels with the VRA decisions”). The question is whether the diagnosis and the remedies depend on the results. No one has pointed to a proposal of mine that does.

If anything, the specific examples Bob invokes also cut the other way. A big part of my problem with Citizens United, as the book explains, is how it was decided. The Court ordered reargument on questions it wrote itself, and then opened its opinion by asserting that “we are asked to reconsider” two of its precedents, when it was the Court doing the asking. Bob’s history of campaign finance from Buckley onward is valuable, but it’s beside that point. My problem with Shelby County is the one I just described. And my problem with the Court’s redistricting behavior is not a wish that it would “intrude aggressively” into state line-drawing (I’ve been pretty clear both that I think Rucho was wrongly decided and that I’d prefer for Congress to legislate a uniform and judicially enforceable national standard). It’s rulings like the December 2025 order reinstating Texas’s maps without explaining why a three-judge court’s exhaustive factual findings (in an opinion written by a Trump appointee) were clearly erroneous, followed by a one-sentence summary reversal in April. That’s a critique of process. Maybe better process would produce results I prefer, but maybe it wouldn’t. It would, though, produce a Court behaving more like … a court.

Then there’s the arsonist and the fire extinguisher—and the continued suggestion that I refuse to be satisfied by the Court’s “good” decisions. Of course I’m glad the Court turned away the administration’s lawless, last-minute interventions in the midterms. (That two justices would have gone the other way is not exactly comforting.) But a Court that rules against the president when the legal question is easy and the public is watching, while clearing the way for so much of his agenda through unexplained orders, isn’t demonstrating accountability; it’s picking its battles. Being independent of the president is not the same thing as being accountable to anyone, and putting out fires, however welcome, isn’t a measure of the institution’s health. Indeed, it’s the case for celebration that turns on results. Will’s argument is that the Court deserves praise because of how it ruled against the president. Mine is that how it rules isn’t the measure.

Finally, Bob suggests that Marbury v. Madison “is certainly hubristic.” I read it the opposite way. Marshall claimed the power of judicial review in a case in which he gave Jefferson’s administration exactly the result it wanted, sidestepping a confrontation the Court would have lost. That’s a Court acutely aware of its limits—which is the opposite of hubris as I’ve been using the term. For all of its flaws, what made Marbury such a significant ruling was how it navigated the interbranch politics.

This morning’s conversation between Will and Jack came closer to the diagnosis than anything else in this exchange, largely because Jack kept asking about it. He asked Will about my claim that the Court’s core problem is hubris, meaning its belief that it isn’t, and ought not to be, accountable to anyone else. Will allowed that the justices “have a measure of hubris,” but described its “positive flip side” as “independence and courage.” (I’ve written before about why the “courage” framing misses the point; as Justice Kennedy once put it, “Judicial independence is not conferred so judges can do as they please. Judicial independence is conferred so judges can do as they must.”)

Jack then asked whether any of this is new, given that the Court has been expanding its dominion over public law and policy since the New Deal and the Warren Court. (A great question.) Will’s answer: “At a high level, no.” But that treats hubris as if it meant ambition, which, again, is not what I mean. The Warren Court was ambitious, too. What it wasn’t was unaccountable. It sat across the street from a Congress that still controlled much of its docket, that in 1964 gave the justices a smaller raise than every other senior federal official because it was unhappy about the reapportionment cases, and that the justices had every reason to think might act.

And the New Deal Court, as Will himself put it, “was legitimately afraid they were going to get packed.” His very next sentence (“Things haven’t reached that point in a while”) could be a blurb for my book. The question isn’t whether today’s justices are more ambitious than their predecessors. It’s whether anything outside the building gives them a reason to look over their shoulders. For most of our history, something did. Today, almost nothing does.

Something similar happened when they got to the emergency docket. Will identified the very process problems I’ve been writing about for years, such as why the Court let nationwide injunctions “derail the Biden administration” for four years and then got rid of them “only at the start of the Trump administration,” or why it took the justices nineteen months to decide the Voting Rights Act case only to rush it out in time for the midterms (and then issue its mandate early so that states could use their new maps). But having identified them, he said he’s “just not convinced there’s much we can do about it from the outside,” and that “the best court reform would just be for the justices to try harder.” Jack, for his part, rightly noted that the justices “have been explaining more” of their interim orders, pressed Will on whether they should do more of that, and suggested that the Court should be “more attuned to the political implications” of how it handles those applications.

That may all be good advice. But advice isn’t a mechanism. Almost every feature of the Court that Will flagged, from how much of its docket it controls to when and how it hears emergency applications, is the product of choices Congress made from the outside, and that Congress can unmake from the outside. And if the justices aren’t trying as hard as Will would like, it’s worth asking why. My answer is that nothing requires them to. “Try harder” only works as a reform if someone is in a position to notice when they don’t.

There’s also a trap built into this framing. Will’s taxonomy leaves room for only two kinds of reform: modest ones that are placebos, which “won’t change the court’s behavior that much,” and dramatic ones like Court-packing, which are a “dangerous game.” Heads, reform is pointless; tails, it’s an assault on the Court’s independence. A reform designed to change how the Court behaves without changing who sits on it doesn’t fit in either box, which may be why it keeps getting sorted into one or the other. And notice what else happened in the same conversation: Will praised the Court’s recent move toward explaining more of its emergency orders (“What they’ve been doing has been great”). That shift didn’t come from the justices trying harder on their own. It came after a year of sustained criticism from the outside. If outside pressure can’t change the Court’s behavior, there’s nothing there to praise. If it can, the question isn’t whether to apply it, but how to make it regular rather than episodic. That’s all accountability means.

Will also suggested that it’s “not clear they’re wrong that they’re the only ones who could solve constitutional problems,” and that he’s not sure “how much it’s their fault.” I agree that a supine Congress is a big part of the story; it’s half of the story the book tells. But that’s an argument for Congress to pick its levers back up (and for people like Will to encourage Congress to pick them back up), not for throwing up our hands and bemoaning the contrived reality in which nothing can be done. If the Court has filled a vacuum Congress left behind, the answer is to restore the legislative pressure, not to praise the Court for arrogating the legislature’s power.

***

Bob closes by arguing that the task “is not to choose between celebration and condemnation, but to find the critique likely to be most persuasive to the largest possible audience for institutional reform.” I couldn’t agree more. That has been my project for the last three years. The justices who changed course in 1937 were the same ones who had provoked the crisis; the pressure, framed in institutional terms, simply became impossible to ignore. With a new Congress arriving in January in the wake of this month’s midterms, and with Court reform squarely on the agenda, which critique carries the day is no longer an academic question.

That’s why it matters to get the diagnosis right before we argue about cures, and to deal with it where it’s been made. I’m under no illusion that this will be my last word on Court reform. But I hope the next round, whoever joins it, starts with a serious attempt to identify the problem, or to at least properly describe what the critics say the problem is. Taking reform proposals (and the people making them) seriously means engaging with why they’re being made.

Happy Thanksgiving, all.