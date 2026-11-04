One First

One First

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Paul Padyk's avatar
Paul Padyk
15h

As a first shot across the Supreme Court's bow, I'd like to see a mandatory ethics standard imposed though even that might still be out of reach

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The Leverage's avatar
The Leverage
15h

I think both Thomas and Alito have too much ego to retire right now.

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