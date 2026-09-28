One First

One First

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Jayson Blair's avatar
Jayson Blair
4hEdited

I am listening to Shadow Docket now and I was wondering how you'd analyze the change. It seems like the Court is trying to write more on the Shadow Docket but continues to create that confusion for the lower courts, litigants and the public even when they are writing. A striking observation is how contradictory so many of their rationales and observations are — internally, and individually even — about why they are changing procedures. Trump 2 has illustrated that this Court is reaping what it has sowed, and then complaining about it.

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Suze the Witch's avatar
Suze the Witch
2h

So excited about your new book, Stephen! Will it also be published as an e-book? I read a lot but am elderly, my vision less keen, and I really appreciate the flexibility of electronic versions.

Thank you for your wonderful way of communicating interesting, meaningful and important legal matters to the non- legally trained. - Suzanne

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