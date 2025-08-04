One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Johnson's avatar
Gail Johnson
12h

After the 1910 census the number of representatives increased from 386 to 435, and so it has remained to this day. Meanwhile the population has more than tripled – going from 92 million to 331 million. While the Senate and the Electoral College are often identified as threats to democracy, the House–the Constitution’s designated representative democracy–has been ignored as each citizen’s vote is watered down to near pointlessness.

Freezing House membership violated the intent of the drafters and ratifiers as well as the actual text of the Constitution. It has made apportionment of seats based on population mathematically impossible. Today, 991,000 people in Delaware share a representative while in Montana the number is 543,000 – an 83 percent discrepancy.

This website ( https://twoyearstodemocracy.com/ ) is a personal essay which describes and documents the 1929 usurpation, its consequences and the potential for reform. It is brief -- 1,700 words (8 to 10 minutes) and thought-provoking.

As Thomas Paine wrote in Common Sense, "… a long Habit of not thinking a Thing wrong, gives it a superficial appearance of being right, and raises at first a formidable outcry in defence of Custom. But the Tumult soon subsides. Time makes more Converts than Reason."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
12h

Nothing to see or hear here -- just the end-stage respiratory gurgling of a dying patient.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture