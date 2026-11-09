One First

One First

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Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
18h

As a retired bankruptcy attorney, it seems obvious to me that the automatic stay blocks the liquidation and ultimately the collection of claims through arbitration proceedings. But I don’t have a prediction about the outcome because the Court’s understanding of bankruptcy is weak at best. As for Kalshi, it is beyond obvious that this matter, however it comes out, should be resolved by legislation, not adjudication. I don’t want the CFTC or a federal agency under the thumb of a corrupt unitary executive in charge.

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Mark Rubin's avatar
Mark Rubin
19h

Thanks for yet another great post. I understand why Kalshi wants uniformity, but the seeming nexus between federal oversight and a "hiding in plain sight" CFTC will end someday (and, I hope, in about 26 months.) Hard it is not to be amused by the fact that Trump and his followers don't seem to grasp the concept that nothing lasts forever. P.S. I was a regular PredictIt user. I loved the site and never worried about it being used for nefarious purposes. Now? I wouldn't give Kalshi 10 cents.

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