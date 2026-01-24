One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CHPD's avatar
CHPD
1h

Thank you for posting this.

Reply
Share
Kathleen M Kendrick's avatar
Kathleen M Kendrick
1h

Thank you for this explanation. Much appreciated!

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture