One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
15h

The Court’s calendar is a holdover from a less litigious era where courts took the summer off. It’s time to recognize those days are over and not coming back. The Court should be a full time job and in session every day of the week, every month of the year (just like ordinary lawyers and other workers). Too hard for the oldsters? Retire!

Reply
Share
5 replies
James Grimmelmann's avatar
James Grimmelmann
15h

Or the court could simply stop shutting down for three months every summer, space out its oral arguments over the entire year (e.g., eight sessions, one every six to seven weeks), and get rid of the arbitrary "term" distinction that causes the end-of-year compression in the first place.

Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture