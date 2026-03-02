One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seth Aram Steinzor's avatar
Seth Aram Steinzor
21h

I have to quibble with your assertion that there's nothing much to say about the constitutional issues implicit in Trump's war on Iran. What about presidential immunity from criminal liability? The holding in Trump v. US was that the president is entitled to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for acts committed within his core constitutional authority, and to presumptive immunity for acts committed within the penumbral scope of his authority. But the president has no constitutional authority to initiate a war, and no authority whatever to do so unless congress first authorizes it. Thus, no aggressive war-making is within a president's core constitutional authority, and no war unauthorized by congress is within his penumbral sphere (except when defending against a foreign aggressor, which is not the case here). So Trump v. US does not extend immunity, either absolute or presumptive, to the current situation. Would it not follow that a president who unilaterally attacks another country with military force is criminally liable for all that follows within American jurisdiction, including, at the very least, deaths and injuries caused and suffered by American armed forces, and the misappropriation or theft of government funds and property? Now that American troops have been killed and injured, with more presumably to follow, this question acquires salience, if not urgency. And with the jurisdictional issue comes the thorny question of universal jurisdiction. I think there's a lot to say on these matters, and I'd love to see you say it.

Reply
Share
Leonard Grossman's avatar
Leonard Grossman
20h

Steve, wrt Iran, you wrote, "It seemed hard to justify a standalone post on the subject—not because of a lack of gravity or seriousness, but because of a lack of novelty."

Yes. Trump's incremental increase in the use of illegal force makes it hard to say anything new. But therein lies the problem. The horror becomes normalized. We have become accustomed to his behavior. Once again we are frogs in boiling water.

Still, thank you for all you do, even finding cause this week to agree, for once, with Justice Thomas. You never cease to amaze.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture