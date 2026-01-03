One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
10h

"Deeply thuggish." Exactly right. Kidnapping a foreign leader, spiriting him away to stand trial, claiming you will then "run" that leader's country, and all to obtain the country's natural resources -- that is what rogue nations do. I had not thought the United States a rogue nation until now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Christopher Sheahen's avatar
Christopher Sheahen
10h

I enjoy your reference to The West Wing, one of the great TV series.

But you make a good point which resonates with me. When I read the news this morning I asked myself if this is what our country has become? Does Trump want to be a bully on the world stage?

We the people are better than this. We should not forget that.

Thanks for your opinions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture