One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Njoroge's avatar
Martin Njoroge
3h

Bringing back the failed "War on Drugs" with even worse reasoning and potentially more devastating consequences. MAGA, indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ajhview's avatar
Ajhview
2h

Excellent and to the heart of the matter with,

“Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was absolutely right to describe these strikes as “extrajudicial killings,” a term that has come to be used to refer to targeted uses of force by the state against specific individuals. But they’re even worse than that, for they are, near as I can tell, blatantly unlawful as a matter of U.S. domestic law—and a quickly spreading stain on whatever is left of the executive branch’s commitment to the rule of law.1”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture