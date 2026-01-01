One First

One First

One First
First One
Bonus 199: Pugs on Toilets (Happy New Year's!)
Preview
0:00
-0:40

Bonus 199: Pugs on Toilets (Happy New Year's!)

Karen and Steve ring in 2026 by dusting off the podcast equipment and chatting about 2025's professional and personal highs and lows—and what we're looking forward to in 2026 (not, alas, the Mets).
Steve Vladeck's avatar
Karen Vladeck's avatar
Steve Vladeck and Karen Vladeck
Jan 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Welcome back to the weekly bonus content for “One First.” Although Monday’s regular newsletter and other unscheduled issues will remain free for as long as I’m able to do this, we put much of the weekly bonus issue behind a paywall as an added extra for those who are willing and able to support the work that goes into putting this newsletter together every week. We’re grateful to those of you who are already paid subscribers, and hope that those of you who aren’t will consider a paid subscription if and when your circumstances permit (and/or consider giving a subscription as a gift this holiday season):

For today’s bonus issue, we decided to break out the podcast equipment and chat about both the year that just ended and the year that’s beginning—professional highs and lows; personal highs and lows; and how the Mets’ inexplicably bad offseason will at least free up time for Steve to do more work come the spring:

Whether you’re a paid subscriber or not, we’re immensely grateful to all of you for your support in 2025—and we wish you nothing but the best for a happy and healthy 2026!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Steve Vladeck.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture