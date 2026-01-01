Bonus 199: Pugs on Toilets (Happy New Year's!)

Welcome back to the weekly bonus content for “One First.” Although Monday’s regular newsletter and other unscheduled issues will remain free for as long as I’m able to do this, we put much of the weekly bonus issue behind a paywall as an added extra for those who are willing and able to support the work that goes into putting this newsletter together every week. We’re grateful to those of you who are already paid subscribers, and hope that those of you who aren’t will consider a paid subscription if and when your circumstances permit (and/or consider giving a subscription as a gift this holiday season):

For today’s bonus issue, we decided to break out the podcast equipment and chat about both the year that just ended and the year that’s beginning—professional highs and lows; personal highs and lows; and how the Mets’ inexplicably bad offseason will at least free up time for Steve to do more work come the spring:

Whether you’re a paid subscriber or not, we’re immensely grateful to all of you for your support in 2025—and we wish you nothing but the best for a happy and healthy 2026!