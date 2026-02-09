One First

One First

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

5th Circuit on that Detention Bullshit w/ Steve Vladeck

A recording from Steve Vladeck and Kate Powell, MPA, CFRE's live video
Steve Vladeck's avatar
Kate Powell, MPA, CFRE's avatar
Steve Vladeck and Kate Powell, MPA, CFRE
Feb 09, 2026
Get more from Steve Vladeck in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture