One First

One First

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Elizabeth Evans's avatar
Elizabeth Evans
6h

"Curiously, the Court did not follow the government’s advice about which case to use to decide that question—and so took up just the statutory question (whether the administration’s novel interpretation is correct), and not the constitutional question (whether denying bond hearings violates due process). My own view is that this move on the Court’s part can be read in two very different directions. On one hand, a Court that knows it’s ruling against the government on the statute doesn’t need to spend any time on the due process question. On the other, this also allows the Court to resolve the statutory question in the government’s favor without having to immediately decide the massive constitutional question that would follow."

I'm wondering how many times this Court has chosen to go the statutory route, instead of ruling on the underlying and fundamental

Constitutional questions. If that's the case, it seems... not very brave, when the Trump administration's behavior has often raised some fundamental Constitutional questions.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
3hEdited

I am just two years younger than Thomas, the same age as Alito, but both seem to forgotten that as children none of us were considered “white” … yet they are now apostles of Roberts’s white superiority stance. (I have my doubts.)

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