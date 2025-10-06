One First

One First

Leonard Grossman
1h

My son-in-law has begun asking questions about the shadow docket. This was a very helpful explainer, although a bit overwhelming.

DerekF
2m

In your trivia today, you state "But it turns out, like so much else about the Court and its work, that’s entirely up to Congress". I have been thinking a lot about the "Unitary Executive Theory" (for obvious reasons). It seems to be that this statement can and should be applied in the same way to the relationship between Congress and the Executive. If the Judiciary is its own branch (i.e., Article III) and Congress can determine the contours of how that branch operates, then it should have similar power to determine the contours and limitations on the Executive branch.

