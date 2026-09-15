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James Paris's avatar
James Paris
6h

A bullet dodged…for now. But The absence of a written opinion by the court means we do not know the basis for their decision….it leaves the issue open for 2028. I fear gorsuch and Barrett agree with Kavanaugh and believe the post office has authority to issue these rules under its general powers , but implementation so close to the ‘26 election is arbitrary and capricious. The notion that “there is at least a fair prospect that the final rule falls within the Postal Service’s statutory authority” is rubbish, but the comment lays down a marker that shan’t be ignored. The statutory power under 39 U.S. Code § 401 (2) to “adopt …such rules and regulations, not inconsistent with this title, as may be necessary in the execution of its functions” does not extend to determining who is and is not allowed to vote.

Congress MUST pass an amendment to 39 U.S. Code § 401 expressly prohibiting the post office from issuing these regs and mandating that the post office must deliver all mailed ballots , without exception…and must postmark each as first class mail and deliver to the registrar of voters within 3 days of receipt. Otherwise, we will see these restrictions in place in 2028

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Tyler P. Harwell's avatar
Tyler P. Harwell
5h

Another thing we learn is that Justice Kavanaugh is a follower, not a leader. He is positioning himself to be on the right side of this case when it comes back around, whatever that turns out to be by saying "I can be had. I swing.".

His basis for taking up this position is patently insufficient and consequently devoid of merit. A "plausible argument", "reasonable case to be made" or whatever he called it, for the Postal Service does not measure up to any standard at all. It means nothing. The Postal Service is not in the business of governing. It is a government corporation, in effect, like Amtrak, or Freddie Mac. It is entirely a creature or law and has only those powers and duties vested with it by the statutes that in effect constitute its corporate charter. That is what Kavanaugh was referring to as providing the plausible authority and justification for these rules. It is what the Postal Service stood on. And it is all pure boiler plate. It says nothing about regulating ballots or other articles of mail related to elections.

In a word, his concurrence is pure bullshit.

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