One First

One First

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Elizabeth Evans's avatar
Elizabeth Evans
1d

Insomniac here: is this a new development in the mail-in ballots slugfest? It's easy to get lost in the reads...uh, I mean weeds.

https://substack.com/@chrisgeidner/note/c-336666733?r=e1sbw

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4 replies by Steve Vladeck and others
Joe From the Bronx's avatar
Joe From the Bronx
21h

There is a helpful website to keep track of the shadow docket: http://shadowdocket.net/index.html

As for the age tiebreaker, people born on the same day won't be born at the same time. So, I would suppose you would go by the time of birth.

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