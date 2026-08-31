One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tyler P. Harwell's avatar
Tyler P. Harwell
16h

My heavens. What a thought. What a plaintive voice in the wind. The DOJ is using that argument. Has all along. And this heads I win, tails you lose Supreme Court used the flip side of it, in its decision to overrule the Court of Appeals to let the cases get good and rotten on the vine.

Here is what we have going on. Roberts does not want to be on the losing side if these cases, nor dies he want to author a 5/4 decision. He has lost the resoect of the minority for good now. He does not want to lose that if any of his partisan colleagues. Nor their votes if they can be had. There are those that will vote to put a stop to this mockery of law and order, on a par with Trump's birthright citizenship order. But there are some who will not abd he wants to keep them in the fold as long as possible. The prior decision represents an agreement reached with them concerning the cases. For the most part, it is just a six person Supreme Court. All that matters to its Reoublican appointed members is what they can agree upon amongst themselves. Like for instance absolving the President of crimes committed while in office.

Reply
Share
Honey Bernstein's avatar
Honey Bernstein
15hEdited

what if SCOTUS rules as it should and does not intervene . Could it be that certain (red) states will recognize Trump's EO and the USPS rule implementing same? Is it possible that some states will recognize the EO while others will not, thereby throwing the election into the desired chaos??

Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Vladeck and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture