Joe Miller
Jan 26, 2023

I could not better describe my own admiration for Harlan the Younger's work product. Tomorrow I'm teaching his Poe dissent, and next Tuesday his opinion for a unanimous court in Moragne v. States Marine – a model of calm and clear explanation of when, and why, the Court should overrule a prior decision (in this instance, an admiralty decision) that had grown too isolated from the rest of decisional and statutory law. Perhaps one day I won't learn something new when I read a Harlan opinion. Hasn't happened yet.

