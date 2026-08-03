One First

One First

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CapeJ's avatar
CapeJ
1d

Thank you for this

I would add to the reasoning that the Trump administration has been testing the legal envelope in nearly every way imaginable in its second term, and so its losing in three of the most truly outrageous examples of that testing may simply mean that it was thereby able to bolster the illusion that the Court was actually reining it in, when it never should have had any chance of winning any of those three cases (leaving aside the fourth, interim docket case)

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Jack Jordan's avatar
Jack Jordan
1dEdited

As Professor Vladeck noted, some of the best writing about the role of courts under our Constitution is in Federalist No. 78. It was written to explain why Americans should support ratification of the Constitution. It explains what the people established as the law by ratifying the Constitution. It was the foundation for much of the best analysis in Marbury v. Madison about the constant duty of judges to fulfill their oaths to support the Constitution.

Independence means that "judges [actually] do their duty as faithful guardians of the Constitution." The "necessary independence" of judges means their "inflexible and uniform adherence to the rights of the Constitution, and of individuals, which we perceive to be indispensable in the courts of justice." "It can be of no weight to say that the courts, on the pretense of a [law's] repugnancy [to the Constitution], may substitute their own pleasure to the constitutional intentions of the legislature." "To avoid an arbitrary discretion in the courts, it is indispensable that they should be bound down by strict rules and precedents."

"This independence of the judges is equally requisite to guard the Constitution and the rights of individuals from the effects of those ill humors, which the arts of designing men, or the influence of particular conjunctures, sometimes disseminate among the people themselves, and which, though they speedily give place to better information, and more deliberate reflection, have a tendency, in the meantime, to occasion dangerous innovations in the government, and serious oppressions of the minor party in the community."

"A constitution is, in fact, and must be regarded by the judges, as a fundamental law. It therefore" is the duty of judges "to ascertain its meaning, as well as the meaning of any particular act proceeding from the legislative body. If there should happen to be an irreconcilable variance between the two, that which has the superior obligation and validity ought, of course, to be preferred; or, in other words, the Constitution ought to be preferred to the statute, the intention of the people [in the Constitution] to the intention of their agents" [in any level or branch of government]. "Nor does this conclusion by any means suppose a superiority of the judicial to the legislative power. It only supposes that the power of the people [under to the Constitution] is superior to both; and that where the will of the legislature, declared in its statutes, stands in opposition to that of the people, declared in the Constitution, the judges ought to be governed by the latter rather than the former. They ought to regulate their decisions by the fundamental laws, rather than by those which are not fundamental."

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