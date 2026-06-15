One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M A Schreck's avatar
M A Schreck
4hEdited

Thanks for an excellent explication of the 8th Amendment issues — especially how the Reactionary Justices have set up “doctrinal traps.” Why are these Justices making it more difficult for ordinary people to prevail in asserting their constitutional rights? It’s getting to the point where corporations have more rights than people … and “property rights” are protected more than human rights.

Reply
Share
James P Petrila's avatar
James P Petrila
5h

The Secretary of Defense could certainly benefit from a reading of the Barnette case. Thanks for a reading that actually is appropriate for Flag Day.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture