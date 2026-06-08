One First

One First

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William Greenberg's avatar
William Greenberg
1d

It is the "whatever seems expedient to keep the Republicans in power" principle, given that this political party is behind the furthering of the far rights counterrevolutionary goals. This Court has bent over backwards to facilitate their consolidation of power. If they have any other principles. I can't find them.

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White Fang's avatar
White Fang
1d

Thoughtful analysis like this is exactly why independent research matters. Understanding the reasoning behind legal and institutional changes is often more important than the headlines.

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