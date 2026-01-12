One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Jordan's avatar
Jack Jordan
1dEdited

Thank you for highlighting the gamesmanship of lawyers and judges "in Chevron USA v. Plaquemines Parish" in which "the defendants apparently tried to preserve Alito’s participation—by 'voluntarily dismissing' Burlington from 'the case' prior to the Court’s grant of certiorari, even though it remains a party in the lower courts."

Too many lawyers and judges violate their oaths to fulfill their first and constant duty, which is to support our Constitution. Too many lawyers and judges have worked too long to use courts to subvert the primary founding principle of our Constitution and our nation. They pretend that what judges say and do is more important than the actual supreme law of the land.

In 1803, Chief Justice John Marshall and SCOTUS devoted their opinion to showing people how and why Article VI (the Supremacy Clause and the Oath Clause) established that “[t]he government of the United States has been emphatically termed a government of laws, and not of men.” Many lawyers and judges use many tricks and schemes (including so-called judicial doctrines) to undermine our Constitution and turn courts into instruments of the opposite--a government of mere men (judges) and not of laws. SCOTUS justices highlight that problem constantly with the shadow docket, the process of granting or denying cert., and even how they write their opinions these days to include flagrant falsehoods about our Constitution and our history in virtually, if not actually, every case pertaining to Trump or partisan gerrymandering.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DerekF's avatar
DerekF
1d

I wonder whether it is possible that dissenting Justices might time their dissents in order to delay an outcome until the majority's position becomes either moot or unenforceable. To take the Louisiana redistricting case, could those Justices who oppose Louisiana's position delay their dissent until it is too late to affect the upcoming midterm? Is there room for and would it violate the norms of the Court to engage in such action?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture