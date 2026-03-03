One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Kipps's avatar
C Kipps
6h

The word that comes to my mind with the conservative justices is less “impatient” and more “complicit.”

Reply
Share
EtTuBrutex's avatar
EtTuBrutex
6h

Apparently, Amy Coney Barrett is no longer concerned about the court being perceived as “partisan hacks.” Her words…

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture