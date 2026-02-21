One First

One First

E. P. Fitzgerald
Cogent analysis as always, thank you. I particularly liked the (perhaps too polite) way you singled out Kananaugh's foray into "consequentialism" as a guide to interpreting federal statutes, which plainly deserves ridicule. That part of his dissent will remain a standing joke in law schools for decades to come.

Jonathan Meyer
First, this group of opinions seems to emphasize that we have a very deeply divided Court that will have difficulty deciding difficult cases. This was not a difficult case to decide.

Second, I share the skepticism about MQD and have thought that it was really conceived as a flexible tool to rule for favored policies and against disfavored policies. I am wearily pleased that there was a 6-vote majority to apply roughly the same rules to Trump as the Court applied to Biden.

Steve's pointed comments about abdication by Congress are right on point. Congress has all the authority it needs to eliminate any chaos resulting from this decision and to create more clear rules surrounding the President's tariff authority. As has been made clear by this episode, laws passed by past Congresses on the subject are a complete mess.

