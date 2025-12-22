One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Greenberg's avatar
William Greenberg
7h

We have a clear case of bad actors, jurists without even the pretense of good faith rulings whose goal is the use the Court’s power to remake the United States according to a far-right vision of what a country should properly be, with a complacent working population, and a safely ensconced ruling class whose wealth is both secure and dominant in all meaningful public arenas. It was out of sympathy for the peasantry that Henry II began his reform of the English judicial system, using “circuit judges” as the peasantry could never get a fair shake from their local barons (who, like our current Court, simply assumed that imperious power was correct in its assumptions.) How ironic that the twelfth century Britons had recourse that we do not!

Ultimately, the Court reflects the balance of societal power. Its members are almost exclusively chosen from elements of the ruling classes, and reflect these class biases in their rulings. The far right has well understood the importance of capturing the Court in order to eliminate a possibly serious challenge to their political program. Such capture began, of course, with Nixon, forcing Fortas off the Court in exchange for the execrable Rehnquist (whose final gift to the United States of American was the drunken wastrel, George W. Bush.) The current fascist alliance of plutocrats and theocrats, perfectly represented on the Supreme Court, are utterly without any principles worthy of the name. Their goal is to consolidate power in such a manner as to allow the sliver of radical elites to stay in power, democracy be damned. This has long been the goal—quite openly stated—of our ruling class: a formal democracy, where one may vote has one pleases but no vital issues are ever decided in favor of the masses because the ruling class retains an effective veto power over all popular decisions. (Including who gets to even be a candidate in the first place!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stuart Thayer's avatar
Stuart Thayer
7h

I’m waiting for the court to declare parts of the Constitution to be unconstitutional.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture