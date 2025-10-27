One First

Herman Jacobs
My expectation is that SCOTUS will, implicitly if not explicitly, weave together two dubious concepts, viz, the concept of a unitary executive and its concept of presidential immunity, to rule that the immunity SCOTUS recognized for the president’s official acts extends to federal officials—and most clearly and completely to federal law enforcement officers—when they are attempting to carry out the president’s orders, because their acts are—in effect—the acts of the president for whom they are merely agents. The Court will find that the agents are protected under the umbrella of presidential immunity if they reasonably believed that their actions could contribute to implementing a presidential order.

Call it the trickle down theory of presidential immunity: Because all executive power resides in the president alone, presidential immunity logically must extend and flow from the president down to his agents for the same or similar reasons that the president himself has immunity: “Appreciating the ‘unique risks’ that arise when the President’s [agents’] energies are diverted by proceedings that might render [them] … ‘unduly cautious in the discharge of … [their] official duties,’ the Court has recognized Presidential immunities and privileges [extend to federal agents and are] ‘rooted in the constitutional tradition of the separation of powers and supported by our history’.”

Because John Roberts is more clever than I am, I cannot insist that each link in SCOTUS’s chain of logic will be exactly the same as those I have suggested, but I would bet a 12-pack of good beer that Roberts will in some way weave together the unitary executive theory and the theory of presidential immunity (with some “separation of powers” and “deference” language slathered on to plaster over the gaps) to sculpt a novel concept of immunity for federal officials who carry out official orders for which the president himself would enjoy immunity. (Apologies for the quadruply mixed metaphor, but you get the idea.)

Roberts will claim this immunity is “nothing new.”

I cannot say it loudly enough or often enough: SCOTUS will not save us.

In our current post-constitutional situation, with Congress abdicating its role and the Judiciary so broken that legal arguments will not inspire SCOTUS to restrain Trump in any decisive way on any substantial issue, We The People are going to have to figure out the least destructive tactics to save ourselves and our republic from Trump’s abuses of power.

Mary Healey
I appreciate all the information you’ve given us. But I’m sickened by the absolutely disgraceful inhumane outcome of Anthony Boyd’s execution which took a full half hour.

