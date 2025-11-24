One First

Michael Schilling
Michael Schilling
20h

Does it seem like members of the DOJ have forgotten the primary role of a prosecutor:to do justice? To achieve justice requires honesty to self and the tribunal inspired by unshakable commitment to the rule of law.

Joe From the Bronx
18h

Abrego Garcia has been abused so much by the federal government that it is tyrannical in my view to allow it to deport him, separating him from his family (including children with special needs) in the process. This is patently absurd. How much abuse should they be allowed to inflict?

As to justices writing books, I'm okay with it, though they should carefully follow ethical guidelines. I was fine with Chief Justice Rehnquist writing his history books, for instance, or Thomas writing an autobiography, and so on.

The Litman review challenges Barrett's book on the merits. She didn't dislike Justice Jackson's book. The problem seems to be what justices write about and their writing skills.

The problem here sometimes is that subpar material is published because of their name. This happens in other cases, too. This is a matter of some concern, but it doesn't counsel a total boycott of books written by judges.

