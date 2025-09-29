One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Pat's avatar
A Pat
3h

This is the UnAmerican scotus. They DO NOT represent The People.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Richard's avatar
Richard
3hEdited

Did you notice the speech by Justice Thomas this weekend to the effect that the Supreme Court can and should ignore precedent it doesn't like? Not a good sign.

EDIT: The speech was Thursday, https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/justice-clarence-thomas-legal-precedents-gospel/story?id=125967044

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture