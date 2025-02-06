One First

Discussion about this post

Laura Belin
Feb 6

What an absolute joke that the same conservative justices who held Joe Biden exceeded his authority by forgiving student loan debt will likely endorse many (if not all) of Trump's abuses of power.

Michael
Feb 6

I think Trump, with the acquiescence of Republicans in Congress, has adopted a "unitary federal government" theory (i.e., dictatorship) as opposed to merely a "unitary executive." In that theory, the President can ignore laws passed by Congress and court orders. Of course, he doesn't need subtle legal theories and justifications to assert power when no one will stop him.

