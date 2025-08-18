One First

Ben
12h

Retired Chicago appellate lawyer here. In my circuit (the 7th), a Rule 28(j) letter must be limited to submission of the new decision, along with a brief non-argumentative description of the point to which it relates. By brief, I mean typically no more than a sentence. If a lawyer filed a 28(j) letter like the SG's here, the court of appeals would squash that lawyer like a bug.

Beth Newsom's avatar
Beth Newsom
10h

Steve, is it possible that the explanation for the SCT’s rulings on this administration’s emergency petitions is that a majority of the justices believe that the most important “equity” is to provide broad leeway for the president’s discretion? In other words, they are weighing the president’s discretion not only as part of the merits but also the most important part of weighing the equities? That would (I think) explain Kavanaugh’s apparent inconsistency. Of course, it’s all just speculation until the SCT decides to favor us all with an explanation. I’m not trying to defend their approach; just trying to understand it.

