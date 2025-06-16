One First

Dilan Esper
Jun 16

"But in reality, the ruling was 5-3, with the three Democratic appointees concurring only in the judgment—and on far narrower grounds that would’ve taken much less of a bite out of a critically important environmental protection law than Justice Kavanaugh’s majority opinion."

This is the second time you have said something like this and it at least requires an argument and not an ipse dixit.

NEPA isn't a substantive environmental statute. It doesn't regulate a single pollutant or clean up a single site. It is a procedural statute that requires environmental impact statements and then allows lawyers for rich people to sue and block the project because some detail of the report was missing. It is a great statute for rich people and for environmental lawyers' paychecks but it doesn't protect the environment.

SCOTUS cut it back and therefore cut back on the ability of extremely wealthy people to file NIMBY suits to prevent the government from building stuff. Seems fine to me.

Dorothy Hall
Jun 16

I personally am eager for SCOTUS reform! Yet another of our once illustrious institutions that has become overshadowed by a lack of integrity, ethics and loyalty to the spirit of the law.

