One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
Jun 9Edited

What I don't understand is how the Court could issue orders favoring the government in the DOGE matters without some showing that DOGE actually exists. My understanding of the law is that the president can't simply create an administrative agency out of thin air, that some enabling legislation from Congress is necessary, and so DOGE is no more than a fiction. Yet the Court blows right past that critical issue and makes the assumption the news media constantly make: that there actually is such a thing as DOGE, that it has any more existence than Santa Claus and the tooth fairy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Herman Jacobs's avatar
Herman Jacobs
Jun 9

I agree with Steve Vladeck’s implication that SCOTUS has become rankly partisan in favoring Republican administrations. This partisanship harms the Court’s jurisprudence, integrity, and legitimacy. We need to find a way to de-politicize the Court, and I believe we can do that by very gradually increasing the number of justices.

I propose gradually expanding the Supreme Court to 23 seats, so that, with more frequent turnover among a greater number of justices, a change of one justice would not be so momentous and politically-charged. With 23 justices, the court would become multi-polar, with several different judicial philosophies emerging and many different and changing jurisprudential coalitions forming around different issues. A multi-polar court would seem to be and would truly be less rankly partisan than the 5-4 and 6-3 divisions that we have had on controversial issues for the last few decades. These party-line votes on divisive issues make the Court seem like it is making judgments purely on the basis of politics, rather than on the basis of justice, law, and the Constitution.

Under my plan, one or two new seats could potentially be added in the third year of each 4 year presidential term, but only if the then-current president had previously appointed fewer than 3 justices during her entire presidency. Thus, if the current president had already put 2 justices on the court during her presidency, she would appoint one additional new justice during the third year of a presidential term. But if she had appointed only one justice or no justices up to that point in her presidency, she would get to fill two new seats in the third year of her current 4 year term. If she had already appointed 3 or more justices during her presidency, she would not be allowed to fill any new seats.

This scheme for adding new seats would help assure political balance during the expansion process, because, while this expansion process was underway, no president would be likely to appoint more than 3 or 4 justices during her presidency, and every president would get to appoint at least 2 justices even if elected to only one 4 year term. This process would continue until 12 new seats had been added, so it would take at least 24 years (6 presidential terms) to complete the expansion because a maximum of 2 new seats could be added during any 4 year presidential term. This scheme would be a good way to fairly and gradually de-politicize the court by making the departure of any one justice less momentous and by creating conditions for the court to become multi-polar, and therefore less partisan.

Currently, with justices appointed younger and living longer, we have the untenable situation in which one or two justices—as a practical matter—hold unelected power to cast frequent decisive votes on politically-charged issues for three or more decades. Although the law is by nature conservative in the sense that it should not change so often that it loses the stability essential to justice, the Court must have some capacity and inclination to respond to changing social and political realities or it will become moribund and lose its legitimacy. Expanding the number of justices so that new minds join the Court more frequently will reinvigorate the Court’s internal debates, enhance the court’s democratic legitimacy, while at the same time reducing politicization by diminishing the political significance of any single nomination.

I believe this expansion of the court could be done through legislation and would not require a constitutional amendment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture